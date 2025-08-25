BASL warns against social media interference with judiciary

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has issued a statement regarding comments seen on social media and other platforms concerning matters that fall within the purview of the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the BASL noted that in the past week, several comments have been made on social media and other platforms pertaining to such matters. Both the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary are independent institutions, it said.

The statement pointed out that the Judicial Service Commission is a Commission consisting of the Chief Justice and two Senior Judges of the Supreme Court, which holds responsibility in relation to the transfer of judges of the High Court, as well as for the appointment, promotion, transfer, disciplinary control, and dismissal of judicial officers and relevant scheduled public officers.

Furthermore, the BASL emphasized that it has continuously stood for the independence of the judiciary, which must be safeguarded and protected from any form of outside threat or interference sought to be affected through social media posts, statements, commentaries, or purported predictions by YouTubers on case outcomes.

“Such acts undermine the rule of law, threaten the due process of law, and can have the potential to impact public confidence in the administration of justice”, it added.

The statement further highlighted those perpetrators of such acts could be dealt with in terms of the Law. In this respect, attention is invited to Article 111(C)(1) and (2) of the Constitution, which contain penal provisions relating to interference with the judiciary.

In conclusion, the BASL emphasized the need for all stakeholders, including law enforcement authorities, to safeguard the Rule of Law, due process, and the protection of the rights and liberties of citizens at all times.