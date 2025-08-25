BASL warns against social media interference with judiciary

BASL warns against social media interference with judiciary

August 25, 2025   10:29 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has issued a statement regarding comments seen on social media and other platforms concerning matters that fall within the purview of the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the BASL noted that in the past week, several comments have been made on social media and other platforms pertaining to such matters. Both the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary are independent institutions, it said.

The statement pointed out that the Judicial Service Commission is a Commission consisting of the Chief Justice and two Senior Judges of the Supreme Court, which holds responsibility in relation to the transfer of judges of the High Court, as well as for the appointment, promotion, transfer, disciplinary control, and dismissal of judicial officers and relevant scheduled public officers.

Furthermore, the BASL emphasized that it has continuously stood for the independence of the judiciary, which must be safeguarded and protected from any form of outside threat or interference sought to be affected through social media posts, statements, commentaries, or purported predictions by YouTubers on case outcomes. 

“Such acts undermine the rule of law, threaten the due process of law, and can have the potential to impact public confidence in the administration of justice”, it added.

The statement further highlighted those perpetrators of such acts could be dealt with in terms of the Law. In this respect, attention is invited to Article 111(C)(1) and (2) of the Constitution, which contain penal provisions relating to interference with the judiciary.

In conclusion, the BASL emphasized the need for all stakeholders, including law enforcement authorities, to safeguard the Rule of Law, due process, and the protection of the rights and liberties of citizens at all times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)