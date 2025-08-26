Showers expected in few areas of the country today

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa district after 2.00 p.m.

A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere of the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.