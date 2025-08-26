Showers expected in few areas of the country today

Showers expected in few areas of the country today

August 26, 2025   05:38 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa district after 2.00 p.m.

A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere of the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)