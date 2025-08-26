Large crowd to converge in Colombo today?

All opposition parties have decided to gather in Colombo today (26), setting aside political and party differences to express solidarity with former President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is currently in remand custody after being arrested on Friday (22), Assistant Leader of the United National Party (UNP) former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated.

He made this announcement while addressing media following a special discussion held with the participation of various opposition parties.

Former Minister Kariyawasam noted that the denial of bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe shows that even the basic bail conditions were not considered by police.

He also said that the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is a clear indication of political repression.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Duminda Dissanayake, also addressed the gathering and emphasised that everyone who values democracy should come to Colombo today.