Youth arrested over Boralesgamuwa fatal shooting

Youth arrested over Boralesgamuwa fatal shooting

August 26, 2025   07:20 am

An individual involved in a fatal shooting and the injuring of another person in Boralesgamuwa has been arrested by a team of officers from the Moratuwa camp of the Police Special Task Force (STF), along with a quantity of heroin, police stated.

On Sunday morning (24), two individuals arrived in a three-wheeler and opened fire at a pedestrian walking along the Malani Bulathsinhala Mawatha in Boralesgamuwa. One person was killed, and another was injured in the shooting.

Following the incident, the Western Province South Crime Division, together with the STF, launched an investigation.

Based on the information uncovered during the investigation, a team from the STF Moratuwa camp apprehended the suspect—believed to be the shooter—last afternoon in Nawinna, Maharagama.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was found in possession of 20 grams and 550 milligrams of heroin.

The suspect has been handed over to the Western Province South Crime Division for further investigations.

The suspect is a 24-year-old resident of Colombo 13.

The Western Province South Crime Division is continuing investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)