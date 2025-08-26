Youth arrested over Boralesgamuwa fatal shooting

An individual involved in a fatal shooting and the injuring of another person in Boralesgamuwa has been arrested by a team of officers from the Moratuwa camp of the Police Special Task Force (STF), along with a quantity of heroin, police stated.

On Sunday morning (24), two individuals arrived in a three-wheeler and opened fire at a pedestrian walking along the Malani Bulathsinhala Mawatha in Boralesgamuwa. One person was killed, and another was injured in the shooting.

Following the incident, the Western Province South Crime Division, together with the STF, launched an investigation.

Based on the information uncovered during the investigation, a team from the STF Moratuwa camp apprehended the suspect—believed to be the shooter—last afternoon in Nawinna, Maharagama.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was found in possession of 20 grams and 550 milligrams of heroin.

The suspect has been handed over to the Western Province South Crime Division for further investigations.

The suspect is a 24-year-old resident of Colombo 13.

The Western Province South Crime Division is continuing investigations.