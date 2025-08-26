Shooting incident reported in Matara

A shooting incident has been reported on Beach Road in Matara, last night (25), police said.

An individual, who arrived in a car, had opened fire at an owner of a restaurant before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in the incident, and police said a pistol was used in the shooting.

The suspect fled after getting into a scuffle with the restaurant owner, who was the target of the shooting, police noted.

A firearm, four rounds of ammunition and an empty cartridge case have been found at the scene of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting and the identity of the suspect have not yet been revealed.

Matara Police are conducting further investigations.