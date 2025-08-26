Seevali Arukgoda named new Director General of Sri Lanka Customs

Seevali Arukgoda named new Director General of Sri Lanka Customs

August 26, 2025   08:11 am

Additional Director General of Sri Lanka Customs Seevali Arukgoda has been appointed as the new Director General, effective today (26).

Accordingly, Seevali Arukgoda has become the 45th Head of Sri Lanka Customs.

Arukgoda joined Sri Lanka Customs in 1989 as an Assistant Superintendent.

He has earned the unique distinction of being the first officer in the Department’s history to ascend through every rank and reach the highest position of the institution, the Director General position, according to a statement by Sri Lanka Customs.

Over his 36 years of service, he has distinguished himself both locally and internationally, most notably through his strong association with the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Recognized as an accredited WCO expert, he served two terms with the Organization, contributing to key global initiatives in Customs and Border Management, and gaining international experience.

Seevali Arukgoda holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Buckinghamshire New University in the United Kingdom and a Master’s Degree in Customs Administration from the Postgraduate Institute of Management, University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

