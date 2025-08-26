Security beefed up near Colombo Fort Magistrates Court premises

August 26, 2025   10:01 am

Security has been beefed up adjacent to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court premises, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, Police and Special Task Force personnel have been deployed to the area.

This is in anticipation of large crowds converging to the court premises ahead of the hearing of a case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe. 
 
Former President Wickremesinghe, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday (22), is scheduled to be produced before court today.

The former President was apprehended in relation to the alleged misuse of public funds during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2023.

Following the remand order, former President Wickremesinghe was escorted to the Welikada Prison and subsequently admitted to the Prison Hospital under medical grounds.

He was then transferred to the Colombo National Hospital after his medical condition deteriorated.

Former President Wickremesinghe is currently under close medical observation in the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital.

Doctors have yet to determine whether former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is in a sound medical condition to be escorted to court for the hearing.

