UNP seniors call on Chief Prelate of Asgiriya Chapter

A delegation of senior members and leaders of the United National Party (UNP) visited the Asgiriya Maha Viharaya this morning (26) and received blessings from the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero.

During the visit, Deputy Leader of the UNP Ruwan Wijewardene and General Secretary Thalatha Atukorale engaged in discussions with the Chief Prelate and other senior members of the Maha Sangha regarding the current situation concerning former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, as well as the prevailing political and economic conditions in the country.

They also sought blessings for the current health condition of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Former President Wickremesinghe is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital.