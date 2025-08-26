Unified bus timetable introduced for long-distance buses operating from Colombo

The National Transport Commission (NTC) announced that the unified bus timetable service for both Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private buses commenced at midnight yesterday (25) from the Bastian Mawatha Bus Terminal in Colombo.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena stated that both SLTB and private buses are expected to operate from the same location within a specified timeframe from today.

However, SLTB trade unions have expressed strong opposition to the move, stating that they will protest against the decision to operate long-distance bus services under a unified timetable involving both SLTB and private operators.

Trade union members staged a protest yesterday (25) at the Colombo Central Bus Stand against the government’s decision.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Free National Transport Workers’ Union, Bandula Ratnayake, also confirmed that their union would launch further protests against the initiative.