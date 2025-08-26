Special Security at Colombo National Hospital

Security has been beefed up at the Colombo National Hospital and surrounding areas from this morning (26), Ada Derana reporter said.

This comes after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested former President Ranil Wickremesinghe on August 22, in connection with allegations under the Public Property Act related to the misuse of state funds. He was ordered by court to be remanded until today.

However, due to his medical condition, he was first admitted to the Prison Hospital on Friday. Based on medical recommendations, he was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Colombo National Hospital the following day.

As of now, the former President continues to receive treatment in the ICU of the Colombo National Hospital.

Security has also been beefed up adjacent to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court premises.

Accordingly, Police and Special Task Force personnel have been deployed to the area.

This is in anticipation of large crowds converging to the court premises ahead of the hearing of a case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.