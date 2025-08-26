Tourist arrivals in August top 166,000

August 26, 2025   12:26 pm

A total of 166,766 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in August, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 38,456 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 23.1%. Furthermore, 17,418 persons from the United Kingdom, 11,459 from Italy, 10,559 from China and 10,344 German nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of August.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,535,054 with the release of the latest figures for August.

Among them, 317,578 individuals are from India, 148,795 from the UK and 118,371 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

