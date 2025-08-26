Heavy traffic congestion in Colombo 2, Opposition protest march Against Repression underway

August 26, 2025   01:31 pm

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported along several roads near the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court premises due to a protest march.

According to Ada Derana reporter, several leaders of political parties have joined the protest march themed “Against Repression.”

This has been organized to show solidarity to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe who has been held in remand custody and to show displeasure over the actions of the present government.

Accordingly, the movement of traffic along several roads in Slave Island and Colombo Fort have been restricted.

Meanwhile, the road leading to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court premises has currently been cordoned off by security forces, and only a limited number of individuals are being allowed to enter.

However, Ada Derana cameras captured footage showing opposition protestors attempting to break through police barricades on Barracks Lane in an effort to enter the court premises.

Meanwhile, water cannon vehicles, riot control units, police officers, and members of the Police Special Task Force are seen deployed in significant numbers.

The hearing of the case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was arrested and remanded over the alleged misuse of state funds is scheduled to commence at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court shortly.

