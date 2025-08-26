The hearing of the case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was arrested and remanded over the alleged misuse of state funds, commenced at the Colombo Fort Magistrate”s Court, a short while ago, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has not been produced in court for the hearing of the case filed against him under the Public Property Act.

Earlier today, Prisons media spokesperson Jagath Weerasinghe said the former President is unlikely to be produced before court today, due to medical recommendations stating that he must continue to remain under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He further stated that if the Magistrate issues an order for Wickremesinghe to be presented via Zoom for legal proceedings, necessary arrangements can be made accordingly.

Accordingly, the case against the former President — who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on August 22 under the Public Property Act over alleged misuse of state funds — was taken up without his presence at the Colombo Fort Magistrate”s Court.

Following his arrest on Friday, court ordered that former President Wickremesinghe be remanded until today. However, considering his health condition, he was first admitted to the Prison Hospital, and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital based on medical advice.

As of now, the former President remains under treatment in the ICU.