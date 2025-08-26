Ex-President Ranil has not been produced in court for hearing  Officials

Ex-President Ranil has not been produced in court for hearing  Officials

August 26, 2025   02:11 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has not been produced in court for the hearing of the case filed under the Public Property Act.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)