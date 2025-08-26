Former Deputy Director of Prison Hospital granted bail

Former Deputy Director of Prison Hospital granted bail

August 26, 2025   02:14 pm

Former Deputy Director of the Prison Hospital Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe, who was arrested on bribery charges and subsequently remanded, has been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.
 
Accordingly, the former Deputy Director of the Prison Hospital has been ordered to be released on a Rs. 1 million cash bail and two surety bails amounting to Rs. 2.5 million each.

Additionally, an international travel ban has also been imposed on Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe.

Dr. Hemantha Ranasinghe was arrested on August 13 in connection with an incident that took place in 2024, where an inmate was admitted to the Welikada Prison Hospital due to a medical condition.

After receiving in-patient treatment, a bribe of Rs. 1,500,000 was allegedly demanded to allow the inmate to continue staying in the hospital. Of this amount, a sum of Rs. 300,000 was reportedly accepted as a bribe.

