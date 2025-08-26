The case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently in remand custody under the Public Property Act, has been taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The case was called before Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura.

At the time the case was taken up, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was not produced before court.

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris appeared for the Criminal Investigation Department in the case while a legal team including President’s Counsel Tilak Marapana and Anuja Premaratna appeared for former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Attorney General’s Department has opposed granting bail to former President Wickremesinghe during the hearing.