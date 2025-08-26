PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital

August 26, 2025   03:20 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has dismissed reports claiming that she visited former President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital. She challenged anyone who has evidence to the contrary to come forward and present them.

At a press conference, Prime Minister Harini challenged the media organization that spread the fabricated information to provide evidence.

She further commented, “I think we will have to take legal action against those who spread fake news. Disbursing fake news like this is unacceptable. That’s all I’m saying. If I went, there should be some evidence to support that news. Present the evidence. You can’t just create news out of thin air.”

The Prime Minister also questioned, “If I did go, where did that information come from? Has anyone seen me visiting the former president in hospital?”

As the country’s Prime Minister, she emphasized that she is not able to visit places without being noticed by the public. “I can’t just go wherever I want without it being noticed. Prove that I went,” she said.

“I challenge you to prove that I went. If you can prove it, then fine, this issue will be resolved. If I’m wrong, if I’m lying, then prove it. Then, it will be resolved,” she added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Colombo Range DIG Uditha Liyanage remanded (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

Sajith visits Ranil at hospital again, says he expects court to issue independent ruling tomorrow (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)