Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition

A police officer has sustained injuries during a protest organized by the opposition in Colombo, Ada Derana reporter said.

A large crowd is gathered at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court premises at present.

Heavy traffic congestion was also reported along several roads near the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court premises due to a protest march earlier in the afternoon.

According to Ada Derana reporter, several leaders of political parties participated in the protest march staged under the theme “Against Repression.”