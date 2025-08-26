UNP leaders express gratitude for support of former President Ranil

United National Party (UNP) Assistant Leader and former minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam expressed his gratitude on behalf of the UNP to everyone who worked tirelessly during the period following the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He also extended his appreciation to the more than 500 attorneys and the large crowds that came out in support of the former President.

Speaking further on this, he added, “On behalf of the UNP and other parties, I would like to thank all those who worked with dedication. More than five hundred lawyers came, and a large crowd gathered today. I think we should express our gratitude to all of them. And we should also say one thing, we expected the independence of this judiciary.”

He further noted that they stood by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe because he was wronged, and that they are not politicians who fight for corruption, fraud, and theft.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene also expressed his gratitude to those who showed their support for former President Wickremesinghe.

He added that he is especially grateful to the Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, and leaders of other opposition parties for their commitment to protecting the country’s democracy.

Wijewardene further acknowledged the contributions of politicians and former presidents, including Namal Rajapaksa, Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Maithripala Sirisena, as well as all the attorneys who represented former President Wickremesinghe.