Ex-President Ranil to remain in hospital for few days

August 26, 2025   06:14 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (26), will remain at the Colombo National Hospital for a few more days to continue receiving treatment, according to his office.

Issuing a statement, the former President’s Office expressed its gratitude to all parties who have contributed to the broad protest movement themed “Let’s Defeat the Constitutional Dictatorship” since the former president’s arrest. 

The statement also noted that former President Wickremesinghe is expected to deliver an address to all parties after completing his medical treatment.

