Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October

The case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the alleged misuse of state funds will be taken up again on October 29.

Former President Wickremesinghe, who was arrested and remanded on Friday (22), was granted bail today (26).

Wickremesinghe was ordered to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura.

Former President Wickremesinghe was taken into custody for allegedly “misusing government funds” after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university while he was head of state.