The British High Commission in Colombo has denied reports claiming that British High Commissioner Andrew Patrick attended the court hearing of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (August 26).

In a post on its official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account, the British High Commission in Colombo stated,

“Claims that the High Commissioner attended former President Wickremesinghe’s court hearing today are false.”

It further emphasized that the public should refer only to its official ‘X’ account or the High Commissioner’s official handle for accurate updates on the activities of the High Commission and High Commissioner.