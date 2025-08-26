Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that his government is committed to establishing a culture where everyone is treated equally before the law.

He made these remarks while attending the National Bhikkhu Day commemoration held in Colombo today (26).

The President emphasized that individuals involved in crimes, corruption, abuse of power, or the misappropriation of public funds will be held accountable, regardless of their social or political standing.

“Everyone should be equal before the law. We are committed to creating such a culture. Wealth, power, position, history, or the status of once being a monarch—none of these matter. Everyone is equal before the law,” the President said.

He further stressed:

“If anyone in our country has engaged in crime, corruption, abuse of power, or the misuse of public funds, every effort will be made to bring them to justice. This is not about revenge or political witch-hunts. What our society needs is the restoration of law, justice, fairness, and public trust.”