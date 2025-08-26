Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President

August 26, 2025   09:02 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that his government is committed to establishing a culture where everyone is treated equally before the law.

He made these remarks while attending the National Bhikkhu Day commemoration held in Colombo today (26).

The President emphasized that individuals involved in crimes, corruption, abuse of power, or the misappropriation of public funds will be held accountable, regardless of their social or political standing.

“Everyone should be equal before the law. We are committed to creating such a culture. Wealth, power, position, history, or the status of once being a monarch—none of these matter. Everyone is equal before the law,” the President said.

He further stressed:

“If anyone in our country has engaged in crime, corruption, abuse of power, or the misuse of public funds, every effort will be made to bring them to justice. This is not about revenge or political witch-hunts. What our society needs is the restoration of law, justice, fairness, and public trust.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)