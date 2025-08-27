How to effectively communicate using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp? State workers given training

Meta launched a Digital Government Day program to upskill media secretaries and representatives of state media institutions, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

This is the first workshop that provided necessary skills in using digital media such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads effectively to communicate the digital transformation journey, the President’s Media Division said.

The sessions were conducted and lead by Kaiya Waddell, Director of Government & Social Impact, APAC Neha Mathur, Partner Manager, Government & Social Impact Dr Priyanka Bhalla, Safety Policy Manager, South Asia Senura Abeywardena, Head of Public Policy, Central Asia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka & Maldives, the PMD added.

The discussions focused on several themes:

Digital transformation journeys for governments maximising reach and impact.

Best practices on community building

Engaging citizens through storytelling and best practices on reels and emerging formats

Highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening digital communication, the event was attended by Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, Consultant at the Ministry of Digital Economy Sumudu Ratnayake and Director of Electronic Media at the President’s Media Division Isuru Anuradha, the PMD stated further.