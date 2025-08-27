Man fatally assaulted  Navy personnel taken into custody

A 59-year-old has been fatally assaulted in Makulugaswewa, Galewela, police stated.

According to police, an investigation was launched following a complaint received via the 119 emergency hotline, stating that a person had been abducted after being assaulted.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim, who was traveling on a motorcycle at the time, was blocked by another individual using a motorcycle, assaulted, and then murdered.

The deceased has been identified as a 59-year-old resident of Dewahuwa.

A 26-year-old Navy personnel has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Investigations so far indicate that the suspect committed the murder due to a long-standing dispute with the victim, according to police.

The body has been placed in the morgue of the Dambulla Hospital.

Makulugaswewa Police are conducting further investigations.