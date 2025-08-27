Three including two school children killed in Kuliyapitiya accident

At least three persons including two children have died in a road accident in Kuliyapitiya at around 7:05 a.m. today (27), police said.

The accident took place when a school van collided with a tipper truck near the Wilapola bridge in Kuliyapitiya.

The driver of the van is also among those dead, according to area residents.

Thirteen others have sustained injuries in the incident and have been rushed to the hospital.

Further investigations are underway.