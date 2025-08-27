30 killed in landslides in Indias Jammu and Kashmir

30 killed in landslides in Indias Jammu and Kashmir

August 27, 2025   09:32 am

At least 30 people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir in India, news agency ANI reported.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah called the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra district “extremely tragic” and said he had spoken to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, assuring full support from the Centre.

In a post on X, Shah stated that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had already been rushed to the scene soon after the incident.

“The landslide incident caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic. In this regard, I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah ji, and the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha ji. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations to assist the injured, and the NDRF team is also reaching there,” he wrote.

Amidst the continuous rainfall, troopers from the 6th Battalion of the CRPF responded swiftly, launched rescue operations and evacuated the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra. The team also assisted stranded pilgrims and provided essential medical and logistical support.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) imagery from Jammu at 5:10 am on Wednesday indicates widespread and intense thunderstorm activity across the region.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas, to stay indoors and adhere to official safety advisories.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghes arrest not an isolated incident  Sajith (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident (English)