Three Sri Lankans arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 45M

August 27, 2025   09:48 am

Three Sri Lankans have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (27) while attempting to smuggle a large stock of foreign-manufactured cigarettes into the country.

The trio had attempted to smuggle the cigarettes worth Rs. 45.8 million, using the “Green Channel” — a lane at the airport meant for passengers with nothing to declare.

They were apprehended by the Narcotics Control Division of the Sri Lanka Customs at the arrival terminal of the BIA.

The arrested individuals aged 24, 28, and 30, are residents of Colombo, Avissawella, and Mattakkuliya respectively.

According to officials, the suspects had purchased the cigarettes in Dubai, transported them to Doha, Qatar, and from there flown to Sri Lanka on a flight landed at the BIA at 2:05 a.m.

Upon inspection, officers found 1,503 cartons of cigarettes concealed within 15 pieces of luggage carried by the suspects.

The Customs Narcotics Control Division has taken the suspects into custody and is conducting further investigations into the incident.

