Another suspect arrested over Kahawatta shooting incident

August 27, 2025   10:59 am

Another suspect in connection with the Kahawatta shooting incident has been arrested by the Ratnapura Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau, police stated.

The suspect who allegedly aided the shooting death of a person in the Yainna area in Kahawatta on June 30 was arrested in Pelwadiya yesterday (27).

The suspect arrested is a 28-year-old resident of Ratnapura.

Meanwhile, two suspects involved in an attempted shooting death have been arrested in Delgahawatta.

The duo was apprehended after an investigation was launched over an attempt to shoot a person at a residence along the Railway Station Road in Dehiwala on July 18 by two unidentified persons who arrived on a motorcycle.

Accordingly, based on information received, a suspect was arrested last morning in Boralesgamuwa with 12 grams and 20 milligrams of the drug ICE, while a female suspect who abetted the crime was also arrested in Halpita, Delgahawatta by the Western Province South Crime Division.

The suspect is a 23-year-old resident of Polgasowita, while the female suspect is a 38-year-old resident of Kesbewa.

