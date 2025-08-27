Driver of tipper truck arrested after three killed in Kuliyapitiya accident

The driver of the tipper truck, which collided head on with a school van in which three persons died in Kuliyapitiya this morning (27), has been arrested, police stated.

A tragic road accident occurred in Pallewela, Kuliyapitiya earlier today, when a van transporting school children collided head-on with a tipper truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Police said two schoolgirls, aged 12 and 13 and the driver of the van, aged 64 died in the accident.

Additionally, 13 other students who were injured in the accident have been admitted to the Kuliyapitiya and Kurunegala hospitals for treatment.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Kuliyapitiya Police.