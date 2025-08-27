Two nabbed at BIA with smartphones worth Rs. 100M

Two nabbed at BIA with smartphones worth Rs. 100M

August 27, 2025   11:27 am

Two Sri Lankans have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by Sri Lanka Customs this morning (27), while attempting to smuggle in a large quantity of smartphones valued at Rs. 100 million, without the required approval from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

The suspects had attempted to exit the airport through the “Green Channel”, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare.

The suspects, aged 24 and 32 are residents of Grandpass. 

They arrived in Sri Lanka onboard a flight from Dubai.

Upon inspection of three pieces of luggage, customs officials found 955 smartphones that had been smuggled into the country.

Further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප