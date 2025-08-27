Two nabbed at BIA with smartphones worth Rs. 100M

Two Sri Lankans have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by Sri Lanka Customs this morning (27), while attempting to smuggle in a large quantity of smartphones valued at Rs. 100 million, without the required approval from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

The suspects had attempted to exit the airport through the “Green Channel”, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare.

The suspects, aged 24 and 32 are residents of Grandpass.

They arrived in Sri Lanka onboard a flight from Dubai.

Upon inspection of three pieces of luggage, customs officials found 955 smartphones that had been smuggled into the country.

Further investigations are underway.