Ex-President Ranil to remain in ICU for two more days  National Hospital

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe will need to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital for approximately two more days, as recommended by specialist doctors, according to the Deputy Director, Dr. Rukshan Bellana.

Speaking at a media briefing held this morning (27), Dr. Bellana stated that the former president is no longer a detainee, and therefore, he is free to consult his private physician or seek treatment at a private hospital if desired.

Dr. Bellana further noted that the former President’s severe dehydration, which was a major concern upon admission, is now gradually subsiding with medical treatment.

He also emphasized that the National Hospital provides equal service to all patients, stating: “Everyone who comes to the hospital is treated the same, regardless of their background or status.”

Commenting on concerns about the former President’s health assessment, Dr. Bellana explained that a committee was appointed by the Director General of the National Hospital to evaluate Wickremesinghe’s condition, and he himself is not personally involved in that process.

Referring to the medical findings, Dr. Bellana added:

“According to reports released yesterday, three out of four of his coronary arteries are blocked. I said he would need further treatment, and that it should be done quickly for his own benefit. Since he has now been granted bail, he is completely free to obtain care from a private hospital. According to the specialists, he will likely need to stay in the ICU for another one to two days.

While the acute issue—dehydration—is improving, other diagnosed conditions will also require prompt treatment. It’s difficult to recover from such a serious condition without immediate care. If treatment is delayed, there’s a definite risk.”