Special Commodity Levy on potatoes and big onions increased

Special Commodity Levy on potatoes and big onions increased

August 27, 2025   11:48 am

The Special Commodity Levy on imported potatoes has been increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kilogram, the Ministry of Finance said.

Furthermore, the levy on a kilogram of big onions has been increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50, with effect from yesterday (26).

The tax revision will be in effect for three months.

The gazette extraordinary in this regard has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප