Special Commodity Levy on potatoes and big onions increased

The Special Commodity Levy on imported potatoes has been increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kilogram, the Ministry of Finance said.

Furthermore, the levy on a kilogram of big onions has been increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50, with effect from yesterday (26).

The tax revision will be in effect for three months.

The gazette extraordinary in this regard has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.