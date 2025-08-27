Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and subsequently remanded, has been granted bail.

The order was issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

An overseas travel ban has been imposed on the former IGP.

The former IGP was arrested by the CID at his residence on August 20, in connection with investigations into the attack carried out on the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on May 9, 2022, at Galle Face Green in Colombo.