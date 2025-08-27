Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon granted bail

August 27, 2025   12:37 pm

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and subsequently remanded, has been granted bail.

The order was issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

An overseas travel ban has been imposed on the former IGP.

The former IGP was arrested by the CID at his residence on August 20, in connection with investigations into the attack carried out on the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on May 9, 2022, at Galle Face Green in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප