The Supreme Court has ordered that two petitions filed by former Minister Wimal Weerawansa and several others, seeking a ruling to invalidate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Sri Lanka and India for the implementation of a project to issue digital identity cards for Sri Lankan citizens, be taken up for consideration on October 17, 2025.

The petitions were heard before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justices Kumudini Wickremasinghe and Sampath Wijeratne.

Solicitor General Viraj Dayaratne, appearing for the Attorney General, informed court that the respondents, including Cabinet Ministers named in the petitions, had not been issued notices thus far.

Attorney Kanishka Vinarana Mahana, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, requested that an expedited date be fixed for the consideration of the case.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court bench directed the attorney for the defendants to issue notices to the respondents.

Subsequently, it was ordered that the relevant petitions be taken up for consideration on October 17, 2025.

The petitions have named 31 individuals as respondents, including Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, the Minister of Digital Economy and several other Cabinet Ministers.

The petitioners allege that the Sri Lankan government, by entering into this MoU with India, has allowed India access to the biometric data of Sri Lankan citizens, thereby enabling interference in the country’s internal affairs.

They further contend that this MoU provides an opportunity for a foreign state to interfere in Sri Lanka’s sovereignty, national economy, and national security, and that it constitutes a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

On July 31, the Government of Sri Lanka announced that it will launch its national Digital ID system by April 2026, a move that it promises will revolutionize access to public services while ensuring strong data privacy and citizen protection.

The project, implemented under the Ministry of Digital Economy, is funded by a grant of approximately LKR 10.4 billion from the Government of India.