New methodology introduced for pricing of pharmaceutical drugs

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a resolution seeking parliamentary approval for regulations issued under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act, No. 2 of 2025, relating to the pricing of pharmaceutical drugs.

The regulations introduce a methodology for determining the maximum retail price of pharmaceutical products. They also specify the highest permissible price limits based on the dosage and severity of a particular drug or drug category.

These regulations were published in Extraordinary Gazette No. 2446/34, dated July 21, 2025.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution submitted by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to present the regulations to Parliament for approval.