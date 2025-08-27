Govt to award contract to local company to renovate section of Southern Expressway

Govt to award contract to local company to renovate section of Southern Expressway

August 27, 2025   01:18 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to award the contract to a local company for the renovation of the section of the Southern Expressway between Kottawa and Dodangoda, covering 15 kilometers.

The decision has been taken after extensive surface cracks and degradation of internal structural layers were observed in this stretch of the expressway. 

Therefore, it has been identified that the area should be renovated, the degraded base repaired, and a surface overlay applied, Minister Vijitha Herath said.

For this purpose, bids were invited from qualified local institutions under the National Competitive Procurement procedure.

Accordingly, after evaluating the received bids, the High-Level Standing Procurement Committee recommended awarding the contract to the lowest responsive bidder.

The Cabinet of Ministers has therefore approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation to award the contract to the said company.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.08.27

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Not revenge or political witch-hunt, everyone is equal before the law  President (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Case against ex-President Ranil to be heard in October (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

Police officer sustains injuries during protest organized by opposition (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

PM Harini denies visiting Ex-President Ranil in hospital (English)

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප

BREAKING NEWS රනිල්ට ඇප