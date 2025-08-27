Govt to award contract to local company to renovate section of Southern Expressway

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to award the contract to a local company for the renovation of the section of the Southern Expressway between Kottawa and Dodangoda, covering 15 kilometers.

The decision has been taken after extensive surface cracks and degradation of internal structural layers were observed in this stretch of the expressway.

Therefore, it has been identified that the area should be renovated, the degraded base repaired, and a surface overlay applied, Minister Vijitha Herath said.

For this purpose, bids were invited from qualified local institutions under the National Competitive Procurement procedure.

Accordingly, after evaluating the received bids, the High-Level Standing Procurement Committee recommended awarding the contract to the lowest responsive bidder.

The Cabinet of Ministers has therefore approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation to award the contract to the said company.