Special awareness program to be conducted to address mental health problems among youth

August 27, 2025   02:34 pm

A proposal to implement a medium-term project with the objective of educating school children and youth to address mental health problems has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. 

This has been proposed considering the suicide rate among Sri Lankans, the increase in drug addiction, and the emergence of psychosocial problems, especially among adolescents and young adults, according to the Department of Government Information. 

Through the 2025 budget, a provision of Rs. 250 million was also allocated to implement a special program to address mental health problems.  

Under this, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media has proposed to implement a medium-term program. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to implement the project in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Education; the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board; the National Institute of Mental Health; provincial and divisional health services; hospitals; and other related institutions.

