Ex-Navy Commander Nishantha Ulugetenne further remanded

August 27, 2025   02:40 pm

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), Admiral (Retired) Nishantha Ulugetenne, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been further remanded, said Ada Derana reporter.

He has been remanded until September 13 by the Polgahawela Magistrate’s Court.

The former Navy Commander was arrested on July 28 by the CID in connection with the disappearance of a youth from Pothuhera, which allegedly occurred while he was serving as the Director of Naval Intelligence.

