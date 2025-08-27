No objection from any diplomat regarding arrest of ex-President Ranil  Foreign Minister

No diplomat or diplomatic organization raised any objection regarding the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath stated.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (27), Minister Herath noted that although various individuals have made statements on the matter, such comments are not of significant relevance.

The Minister also emphasized that the international community is currently observing that the law in Sri Lanka is being enforced equally and fairly.

He added that although there were previous claims suggesting that the law was not being properly enforced in Sri Lanka, such a situation is no longer evident in the present context.