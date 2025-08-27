Acting Health Minister Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni says that a disciplinary inquiry is to be initiated against the Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital, Dr. Rukshan Bellana, for divulging information regarding the health condition of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe to the media while he was receiving treatment at the hospital in remand custody.

Dr. Wijemuni stressed that Dr. Bellana had no authority to comment on or release information about the former President’s medical status.

“He has no right to issue such information,” Dr. Wijemuni said adding that the former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was not even admitted in his section.

“The Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital acted beyond his responsibilities. This must be investigated,” the Acting Minister said.

He further pointed out that revealing a patient’s medical information to the media was neither legal nor ethical, regardless of the position held by the officer concerned.

“His actions are not acceptable. Some of the remarks made were also factually incorrect. Therefore, a disciplinary investigation will definitely be carried out,” Dr. Wijemuni confirmed.