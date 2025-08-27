President discusses boosting dollar reserves with export sector business leaders

A pre-budget discussion for the year 2026 was held yesterday (26) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with private sector entrepreneurs in the plantation sector to gather insights and recommendations regarding issues in the export sector.

The government of Sri Lanka has made notable progress in enhancing state revenue and achieving a degree of economic stability. Accordingly, the aim of this discussion was to gather insights from business leaders and industrialists regarding strategies to bolster dollar reserves, a crucial factor for maintaining the stability of the nation’s economy, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

During the meeting, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that it is the responsibility of the government to provide the necessary facilities and support to entrepreneurs and industrialists.

He further emphasized that, in return for such facilities, it is essential that entrepreneurs and industrialists fulfill their obligation by paying fair taxes.

Highlighting that the economy cannot be restricted with artificial controls. The President emphasized that the current administration is implementing measures to revive the weakened economy and steer it forward through expansion, the statement said.

He further noted that while the relaxation of import restrictions must be done cautiously to avoid any adverse impact on the nation’s dollar reserves, the government is actively working to strengthen and stabilize those reserves by increasing export earnings.

The President also highlighted that the government has already put in place a concrete programme to achieve this goal.

During the discussion, special attention was given to the issues related to exports connected with the tea, coconut and rubber industries, according to the PMD.

Representatives highlighted the current challenges faced within these sectors and presented their proposals on how such issues could be successfully addressed.

They also requested the President to provide immediate solutions to the prevailing problems, it added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Senior Adviser to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponso, Chairman of the Export Development Board Mangala Wijesinghe, a group of private sector entrepreneurs and representatives of industries related to tea, rubber and coconut cultivation were also present on this occasion.

-PMD-