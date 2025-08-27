CID probing Gammanpilas controversial statement, court told

August 27, 2025   04:52 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that an investigation has been initiated under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act against former Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

The investigation has been initiated against the former Minister for allegedly making a statement that could incite disharmony among communities.

Presenting facts before Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura, the CID noted that the investigation was launched based on a complaint filed with the CID on August 08, 2025.

