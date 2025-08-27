Traffic restricted on Borella road stretch due to risk of sinking

August 27, 2025   05:09 pm

Sri Lanka Police has announced that traffic will be restricted on a stretch of entry road to Colombo from the Devi Balika Roundabout to the D.S. Senanayake Junction in the Borella Police Division.

Accordingly, the first and second lanes of this stretch of road have been closed for repair work due to the risk of cracks, subsidence, and the inflow of sewage onto the roadway since this morning (27).

The Police Media Division advises motorists using the road to seek alternative routes as traffic along this section may experience disruptions. However, traffic exiting Colombo along this road will continue to operate as normal, it said.

