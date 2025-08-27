Probe ordered into unlawful assembly near court before Ranils hearing

Probe ordered into unlawful assembly near court before Ranils hearing

August 27, 2025   06:37 pm

The court has ordered police to investigate and submit a report regarding the unlawful assembly and the individuals who had behaved in an unruly manner near the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court premises on Tuesday (26) shortly before the hearing of the case filed against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the alleged misuse of state funds.

Police Media Spokesperson ASP F.U. Wootler revealed this at the press conference held today (27) to announce Cabinet decisions.

“The court itself gave a clear order to conduct an investigation into the illegal and unlawful assembly and to report to the Court the next day. Accordingly, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is scheduled to submit a report to the Court on this matter in the future,” he said.

