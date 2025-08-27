A review of the projects implemented under the 2025 budgetary allocations of the Ministry of Industries and Enterprise Development, together with the pre-budget discussion for the year 2026, was held this morning (27) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The discussions focused extensively on programmes carried out by the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development and its affiliated institutions, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

They also addressed the challenges and issues faced, as well as future plans aimed at enhancing the contribution of the industrial and production sectors to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. Further emphasis was placed on increasing the role of entrepreneurship in the national economy and boosting export revenue.

Particular attention was given to the establishment of industrial zones, the provision of concessionary loans for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs and improving facilities in the export sector, the PMD said.

The meeting also addressed challenges faced under the existing system of developing high-impact land for industrial purposes and allocating it to investors and possible solutions to issues affecting both industrialists and the Ministry of Industries.

Further, attention was drawn to difficulties encountered in granting concessionary loans to small and medium-scale entrepreneurs. It was agreed that the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development and the Ministry of Finance would work jointly to resolve these concerns, the PMD added.

Problems relating to the Sevanagala and Pelwatte sugar factories were also discussed. The President instructed officials to expedite the settlement of all outstanding payments due to sugarcane farmers.

In addition, the President directed officials to swiftly implement plans to identify and consolidate the services currently provided by institutions under the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development, ensuring their effective coordination, it said.

He also instructed them to explore and propose additional services to be delivered to the public.

The discussion was attended by Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Secretary to the Presidential Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Thilaka Jayasundara, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Russel Aponso, along with officials of institutions under the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development and senior officers of the Ministry of Finance.

