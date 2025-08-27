USS Tulsa makes return to Colombo Port

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka announced the visit of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) of the US Navy to the Port of Colombo today (August 27).

Built for speed and versatility, the USS Tulsa can operate in both shallow waters and the open ocean — reflecting America’s cutting-edge maritime capability, the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

The ship last visited Sri Lanka in 2021 for the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise with the Sri Lanka Navy.

This time, Colombo will serve as a brief stop for refueling and resupply before the USS Tulsa continues its mission in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

The United States deeply appreciates Sri Lanka’s warm welcome for the USS Tulsa and her crew — a gesture that reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, secure sea lanes, and regional prosperity, the statement said.

The USS Tulsa is an Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship designed to operate in near-shore environments and support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions.

Equipped with a trimaran hull, LCS 16 can achieve a top speed of greater than 40 Knots. The USS Tulsa has the capability of transporting small assault helicopters and assault forces with vehicles, making the LCS 16 a formidable force that has the flexibility to adapt to different mission needs, according to the statement.

Named after the second largest city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma, the USS Tulsa was commissioned in San Francisco on the February 16, 2019.

Guided by the motto ‘Tough, Able, Ready,’ the USS Tulsa is armed with a 57mm naval gun, missile launchers, and a range of other offensive capabilities, it added.

It patrols the Indo-Pacific region to help keep the area safe and stable by responding to threats and supporting maritime security, the US Embassy added.