Every woman and girl must be able to live with dignity and safety - PM Harini

The Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya participated in the policy and research forum titled “Unlocking the Gender Dividend: Driving Policy Change Through Knowledge,” hosted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Sri Lanka today (August 27) at Galle Face Hotel.

During the event four landmark reports were officially presented to the Prime Minister that provide the policymakers, researchers, and civil society, with critical evidence and policy recommendations to address persistent gender inequalities and emerging challenges in Sri Lanka and create a more inclusive and equitable society, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said.

Delivering the keynote address, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya noted that every woman and girl must be able to live with dignity, feel safe, and contribute fully to the life of this country. She added that when this is true, the whole nation moves forward.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the unpaid care work that falls disproportionately on women, which eventually leads to an imbalance in raising participation and enabling women to balance work and caregiving is essential for national progress, it added.

The event was attended by Kunle Adeniyi, Representative of UNFPA Sri Lanka, Member of Parliament, Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe, the secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child affairs.