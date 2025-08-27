11 injured in head-on collision of two buses in Tangalle

August 27, 2025   10:16 pm

A total of eleven people have sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred this evening (27) when two buses collided head-on in the Mahawela area of Tangalle.

The accident reportedly occurred when a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus traveling from Matara to Tangalle collided head-on with another SLTB bus traveling from Tangalle to Dickwella.

The injured have been admitted to Nakulugamuwa and Tangalle hospitals for further treatment.

Tangalle Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

