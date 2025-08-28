Showers expected in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, the Met. Department added.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province and in Hambantota district.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Western and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, it added.

Meanwhile, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion.

The nearest places of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (28) are Naagadeepaya (Nainativu), Pooneryn, Manelkadu, Aliyawalei about 12.11 noon.